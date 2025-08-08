WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Explains How His Ego Got Him Involved In TNA Impact 1000 Reunion

The 1000th episode of "Impact Wrestling" saw D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley reunited as their iconic tag team for one night only back in 2023. At the time, D-Von was removed from the wrestling business after dealing with lingering back issues. However, his old partner talked him into the appearance.

Dudley spoke on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast about how the reunion came about.

"Well, Bubba called me as usual. 'D-Von, let me ask you a question, could you go again? And of course, my ego, 'Yeah, of course I can. I can do it, not a problem,'" Dudley said. "I said, I could do it, it's not a problem. But I'm going to tell you right now, I don't want to do the wazzup, I don't want to go up on the top rope and jump off the top rope into some guy's crotch. Either you do it or we're going to find another way of doing it. [He goes] 'Can you go on the second rope?' I go 'No, Bubba I can't go on the second rope. I'm not doing it.' And of course, you know, when you watch the match, I did it anyway."

The tag team legend goes on to remember his funny interaction with his family at ringside during the match.

"It was like my ego got in the way. And I was like, okay, I'll do it. Yeah, I can do it. I remember looking down at my family, and I went, 'sorry,' before jumping. I don't regret it, because, I mean, again, nothing happened. If I would have got hurt, then yes."

Dudley claims he's doing much better now, crediting Diamond Dallas Page for his improved health.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.