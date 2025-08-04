Rhea Ripley Tells Fans How She Really Feels About WWE SummerSlam Following Latest Loss

Yesterday at WWE SummerSlam night two, Naomi retained the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley in IYO SKY. Coming into the contest, Ripley was finally looking to score a victory over SKY, as she's never been able to defeat the Japanese star in her career, but she was also looking to end her losing streak at SummerSlam. After failing to recapture the Women's World Championship on Sunday, Ripley is now 0-3 at SummerSlam, and she took to social media to air her frustration about her lack of success at the event.

"I think I hate SummerSlam..."

Ripley was unable to defeat Charlotte Flair and Nikki ASH at SummerSlam 2021, and then failed to recapture the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024 before adding another loss to her resume at the event this year. Along with Ripley struggling to pickup the win at the "Biggest Party of the Summer," SKY losing was a rarity, as she was 8-1 in triple threat matches before this Sunday. Following SummerSlam, it remains to be seen if Ripley and SKY's feud will continue until "Mami" proves she can beat her biggest rival, or if both stars will be heading in a different creative direction for the remainder of the year.

Going forward, the next challenger to Naomi's Women's World Championship will be Stephanie Vaquer, who became the number one contender for the title after emerging victorious in the WWE Evolution Battle Royal last month. On August 31, Vaquer will get her shot to dethrone Naomi at WWE Clash in Paris.