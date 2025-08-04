WWE SummerSlam 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

I need to be clear. SummerSlam 2025 was a banner night for Brock Lesnar. He made a triumphant return to WWE, following the main event of SummerSlam, even getting dubbed "Mr. SummerSlam" in the process. His reception from the crowd was explosive, and he's going to get one last shot at John Cena before Cena retires. His return also marks a win in the form of WWE legal clearing the controversial star of being any kind of business liability. On the shallowest, most basic level, Brock Lesnar is the winner of SummerSlam 2025, and WWE as well, for filling social media with equal parts celebration and outrage, essentially playing both sides against the middle.

However, there's an old saying: sunlight -or in this case, the spotlight- is the best disinfectant. Now everyone has a reason to bring up why he's been gone for the better part of two years, and for that, he's probably lost his legacy for good.

Despite being cleared by WWE legal, Lesnar is still very much named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Lesnar is alleged to have solicited sexual acts and media from Ms. Grant, as part of his contract negotiations with WWE, backed up by screenshotted text messages, which is why McMahon and the rest have been accused of sex trafficking by Grant. For the last two years, the company has decided that any possible pop from the crowd would not be worth the black cloud that Lesnar's allegations would bring to the company. WWE and Lesnar crossed the Rubicon on Sunday, essentially deciding that the heavily-touted "SummerSlam Moments" were more important than any bad vibes that supporting someone currently involved in active sex trafficking litigation might cause. Paul Levesque has since placed the blame squarely on John Cena's shoulders, saying he's merely doing his best to accommodate Cena's requests on the former Undisputed WWE Champion's retirement tour, clearly sensing that to take any true credit for Lesnar's return would be beyond the pale for any executive who knows what they're doing.

It was a scene that had some WWE fans celebrating, and had others repeating Joseph Welch's words to Sen. Joseph McCarthy, "Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?" From an ethical, moral, and even spiritual sense, everyone probably lost on Sunday, but we live in a world where attention is currency, and so I have to put one in the win column.