WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Let's be honest. This was, no doubt in the world, always going to be a banger match.

Naomi defended her WWE Women's World Championship against one of the faces of women's wrestling, Rhea Ripley, and one of the best wrestlers in the world (female *and* male), IYO SKY, to open up SummerSlam Sunday, and it was everything you could have ever imagined it could be. This match had high-drama kick-outs, thumb bites, a variety of Moonsaults, and a roll-up that made sense. This match was a high-stakes, blink-and-you'll-miss-it, genuine fight to claim the spot as the top female wrestler on "WWE Raw," and even in the midst of all the spectacle, they still managed to have intention behind every movement, a rationale behind every in-ring choice, and a thoughtful ending to the match that protects both competitors while also reinforcing a core component of the champion's personality.

Before any analysis, I have to give all the women involved their flowers. There is a reason that WWE's women division — despite its booking — is heralded as the premiere spot for women's wrestling. You just can't beat talent like Ripley, SKY, and Naomi. It's hard enough to map out a thoughtful and deliberate match between two people; to do so with three is even more impressive. They all complimented each other's styles beautifully too: Ripley and SKY have great chemistry, as their Evolution match proved, and Naomi's athleticism added to their dynamic. Nobody really felt out of place in this match, nothing felt clunky — everything was top-of-the-line. Add in Naomi finally getting her in-ring flowers, with SKY and Ripley being willing to put her over during her long bouts of match-dominance? You can tell all of these competitors respect each other and are committed to churning out a beautiful product. That passion made this match so incredibly pleasurable to witness. Was it as crazy as some of the other night's matches? No, but it was a testament to women's wrestling and solidarity (something much-needed after Sunday ending).

Typically, I would scoff at a roll-up pin. I think they're a typically cheap way to end a match, and, in general, the longer a match goes, the more upset I am about a roll-up pin finish. This roll-up pin, however, made sense. Naomi is unpredictable. That is her whole character. You have to proceed with caution, because Naomi is unhinged — that is where her danger lies. So, the roll-up pin already makes so much sense for her character. While it is not as cathartic as a traditional pinfall or submission, the flash pin makes so much sense for Naomi, you can kind of write off how unsatisfying it can be. Add in the heightened drama of Ripley's inaugural win over SKY being interrupted by the volatile Naomi? It is almost cinematic. Frequent readers of these columns will know: for *me* to give a flash pin praise is crazy. That's how good this match is, and that's how much I appreciate just how thoughtful it was.

