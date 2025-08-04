Stephanie McMahon Announces Attendance On WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Broadcast

WWE SummerSlam made history with its first ever two night event. This year's show emanated from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and was hosted by rapper and wrestling fan, Cardi B.

Night One saw Gunther face CM Punk in the main event in which Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship only for Seth Rollins to return and successfully cash in the MITB briefcase on Punk. In John Cena's final SummerSlam match, he defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes to close out the weekend.

Former co-Chief Executive Officer and co-Chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon, came to the ring to give the crowd the attendance totals for "The Biggest Party of the Summer". WWE's official attendance for the first night was 53,161. 60,561 fans were in attendance for Night Two. The overall attendance according to McMahon is 113,722 fans.

McMahon currently hosts the podcast, What's Your Story?, on ESPN+. She was named as Corporate Officer Number 3 in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Grant is a former WWE employee who alleges she was sex trafficked by Vince while an employee for the company.