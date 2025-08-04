AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Joins Fellow Ex-WWE Star's Team To Battle A Third At GCW Event

Last week at GCW Hit 'Em Up, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo surprisingly appeared to team with former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart and Matt Tremont to take on Matt Cardona, Mark Sterling and Tommy Invincible. Coming into the event, it was unknown who Blackheart was going to partner with, but Purrazzo would answer the call, with her arrival receiving a warm welcome from the crowd in attendance at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite Purrazzo's assistance, Blackheart's team was unable to defeat Cardona, Sterling and Invincible after 10 minutes of action. This year, Purrazzo has only appeared in GCW on one other occasion, as she wrestled Jonathan Grisham at GCW Bash At The Ballpark last month. Additionally, "The Virtuosa" has had limited opportunities inside an AEW ring this year, having only competed in three matches, one of which took place on "AEW Dynamite." That said, her other two appearances did not disappoint, as she fought Toni Storm in singles competition and participated in an AEW TBS Title Four Way Eliminator this past January on "AEW Collision."

As of late, Purrazzo has mostly been booked in Ring Of Honor or on the independent wrestling circuit, where she's wrestled the likes of Jada Stone, Rachael Ellering and B3CCA. In July, it was also reported that the reasoning for Purazzo's extended absence from AEW was due to logistical issues, but she's still signed with the company through 2026.