AEW's Samoa Joe Details Bittersweet Day He Landed Twisted Metal Role

AEW's Samoa Joe has remembered the bittersweet day when he learned that he got the part in the "Twisted Metal" show, and revealed how he got the role.

Joe recently appeared on MVP's "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast, where he said that he got a call out of the blue from friend and Sony executive, Carter Swan, who offered him an audition for the role of Sweet Tooth. Joe had mixed emotions that day, as he had been let go by WWE just hours before.

"And he kind of called me up out of the blue. I just got fired from WWE, and a couple of hours later, I get this call, and it's probably been eight years since we spoke. He's like, 'Hey man, what's up? It's Carter.' I'm like, 'Carter, great to hear from you. What's going on?' [He asked] 'Are you doing anything right now?' I said, 'Funny, as a matter of fact, funny you mentioned it. Not a damn thing.'"

Joe recalled the conversation he had with Swan, where he was told about the show, which was adapted from the video game of the same name.

"He came back to me, and he goes, 'Well, you know, I'm doing a show with — I work for Sony Pictures now — and we're doing this show. It's based on the video game Twisted Metal [on] PlayStation. Do you remember it?' [Joe replied] 'Absolutely. I remember, man. I love it. It came with the system. How could I not remember it? It came in the package,'" he said. "He goes, 'Well, do you know who the clown is?" [Joe said] 'Sweet Tooth.' And [I] did a quick little taped audition, sent it back to him. A couple of hours later, they got back to me and they said, 'You got the part.'"

"Twisted Metal" was released in 2023, and the second season of the show was released last month, with Joe receiving praise from co-star Anthony Mackie.