Anthony Mackie Praises AEW Star Samoa Joe's Twisted Metal Performance

Samoa Joe provides the body for the Will Arnett-voiced Sweet Tooth character on "Twisted Metal," Peacock's adaptation of the violent and vehicular video game series of the same name. While one could argue that his performance is overshadowed in the grand scheme of things, he found a fan in the show's leading man — and the new Captain America — Anthony Mackie from the moment he walked on the set.

While speaking to Variety for its "Actors on Actors" series, Mackie praised Joe's ability to pick things up so quickly, which is more impressive due to his lack of acting experience. Furthermore, the AEW star's work ethic garnered some attention from the Marvel star, who praised Joe's dedication.

"I was blown away by this dude from the first moment he stepped on set. First of all, he's a larger than life human being. He was doing everything with that mask on. He was acting his a** off. It was amazing because he and Will worked out this idea of what the character was going to be and he was doing some circus-type performance."

Mackie noted that Joe entered the set knowing what was expected of him, even going as far to say that some veteran actors aren't capable of doing what he did. Mackie also believes that Joe's performance gave Arnett plenty to work with when he stepped in to voice the character after the AEW star laid down the physical groundwork.

Several WWE stars were also considered for the Sweet Tooth role, but the AEW star beat them to the punch. "Twisted Metal" wrapped filming its second season earlier this year, so hopefully Joe will return to action soon after being written off AEW television to focus on his acting pursuits.