WWE HOFer Looks Back On His Role In Bringing Hulk Hogan To WCW

After years with WWE and ushering the promotion into global fame alongside Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan shockingly parted ways with them and signed with WCW in 1994, jumping right into a feud with the promotion's biggest star, Ric Flair. In the wake of Hogan's passing, Flair appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he recalled his part in getting the Hulkster to jump over to WCW.

"I took him down to Orlando, he was filming 'Thunder in Paradise,' and like I said, Eric [Bischoff] walked in and it worked out well," Flair claimed. "Hulk was always surrounding himself with very intelligent people, like Peter Young and Henry Holmes and all of that, they cut a hell of a deal and then...All I wanted to do was work with him." "The Nature Boy" explained that Hogan didn't trust anyone else to ease him into WCW, and expressed how deep of a compliment this was to him.

Flair then described Hogan's in-ring ability and the chemistry they shared in the ring. "Oh God. We had great chemistry!" he expressed. "It wasn't Ricky Steamboat-chemistry, but I know how to make big guys look good; I've always done that." The veteran then clarified that this wasn't the case with Bruiser Brody, as that was just surviving, but with Hogan, things were different. "And you know what? He wasn't shy about using the sword, which is something that I live by every day; the blade!"