AEW's Jim Ross On How WWE SNME Retirement Match Affects Goldberg's Legacy
Goldberg ended his WWE Hall of Fame career not too long ago, after a title match against then-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on "Saturday Night's Main Event." However, since then, the veteran has shared several details about what went into putting the match together, some of which he wasn't happy about, as well as addressing some of the criticism fans had of him during the match.
Looking back at the bout during an episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross pointed out how Goldberg actually came out of the match unscathed, despite taking a loss, and proclaimed that he's always been a fan of Goldberg himself. "As a fan and someone that's known Bill since his high school days, I wasn't disappointed in it at all; I thought they did a fine job," he expressed, but showed some empathy for the veteran. "I can understand his frustration. But it certainly doesn't mark his legacy in a negative way."
According to Ross and his cohost Conrad Thompson, Goldberg hasn't marketed his final WWE match as his retirement match, and suggested that there might be more moments in the ring left for the veteran. "I think somewhere down the road, I don't know exactly what the presentation's gonna be, but I don't think we've seen the last of Goldberg," Ross suggested. "I think if booked correctly, not over exposed, he's with the right opponent, dress that match up with the right opponent – really could be, certainly, back in the hunt or something."
'He was 'Brock Lesnar' before there was a Brock Lesnar'
Goldberg's presentation as a monster of a man who dominated most of the locker room isn't something fans often see in the realm of pro wrestling anymore, but today, his wrestling style gets a lot of criticism online. Despite this, Goldberg did a lot to pave the way for others to follow in his footsteps, and according to Jim Ross, has proven that he can still be a draw today. "I don't say Bill is one-dimensional; he's got a certain style that he utilizes, that's important, and it's important to him to maintain that," Ross explained. "He was 'Brock Lesnar' before there was a Brock Lesnar; quite frankly." Ross then maintained that he thinks the final WWE match did what it set out to be, and praised Gunther for his part in sending Goldberg off. "I'm a big Gunther fan," Ross added.
While Goldberg was a massive name in WCW and his first run with WWE, his later run with the promotion has been harshly criticized, which Ross acknowledged and described the Hall of Famer as a polarizing wrestler. "You either like him a lot or you don't. I do – by the way – and, good for him, he's been a good, loyal friend of mine for years," he explained. "As far as my relationship with Bill Goldberg is concerned, it is everlasting." Interestingly, Ross admitted that Goldberg isn't a natural at wrestling but did a good job at laying a legacy for himself despite his critics.
