AEW's Jim Ross On How WWE SNME Retirement Match Affects Goldberg's Legacy

Goldberg ended his WWE Hall of Fame career not too long ago, after a title match against then-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on "Saturday Night's Main Event." However, since then, the veteran has shared several details about what went into putting the match together, some of which he wasn't happy about, as well as addressing some of the criticism fans had of him during the match.

Looking back at the bout during an episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross pointed out how Goldberg actually came out of the match unscathed, despite taking a loss, and proclaimed that he's always been a fan of Goldberg himself. "As a fan and someone that's known Bill since his high school days, I wasn't disappointed in it at all; I thought they did a fine job," he expressed, but showed some empathy for the veteran. "I can understand his frustration. But it certainly doesn't mark his legacy in a negative way."

According to Ross and his cohost Conrad Thompson, Goldberg hasn't marketed his final WWE match as his retirement match, and suggested that there might be more moments in the ring left for the veteran. "I think somewhere down the road, I don't know exactly what the presentation's gonna be, but I don't think we've seen the last of Goldberg," Ross suggested. "I think if booked correctly, not over exposed, he's with the right opponent, dress that match up with the right opponent – really could be, certainly, back in the hunt or something."