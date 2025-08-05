Niece Of US Health & Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Takes Part In WWE Tryout

WWE SummerSlam week in Newark, New Jersey was filled with all kinds of WWE events, including tryouts for the next generation of in-ring talent. According to Dave Meltzer, 55 talents were assessed during the tryout, including Zoe Hines, niece of United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who revealed she was in attendance in a social media post.

Hines is a softball star who played at Boston College and now plays for the French National Softball team, according to her Instagram bio. She posted a carousel of photos from the tryout, with the first showing her cutting a promo in a Boston College varsity jacket. The graphic behind her shows she's billed at 5'7" from Orlando, Florida and notes her background in softball. Other photos show Hines dressed in a SummerSlam New Jersey tryout t-shirt holding a WWE championship as well as another alongside former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Other names who attended the tryout include former AAA star and current Pro Wrestling NOAH standout Daga and Lyra Valkyria's fiancé LJ Cleary, who was recently seen on WWE television in the crowd supporting the former Women's Intercontinental Champion. WWE ID talent Rayne Leverkusen was named the MVP of the tryout, which was announced by the WWE Recruit Instagram account.

The inclusion of RFK Jr.'s niece in the tryout may not have been politically motivated, but WWE has been in the news in regards to politics recently. Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently visited the White House to attend President Donald Trump's event where he revived the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools.