Sol Ruca Escapes Chaotic WWE NXT Main Event With Women's NA Title

Last month, Sol Ruca successfully defended her NXT Women's North American Championship against The Culling's Izzi Dame. On Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," she did the same against another member of the group, Tatum Paxley, in the main event.

While Ruca headed into the title match with Zaria by her side, Paxley arrived with Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance. Despite the ringside disadvantage, Ruca held her own, at one point wiping out all three of the Culling onlookers. In the match's closing moments, Ruca rocked Paxley with a spear and an enziguiri in the corner. When the two then stood atop the turnbuckle, Roca appeared poised to send Paxley crashing to the floor. Paxley instead sent them both flying downward with a swinging neckbreaker.

With both women sprawled out in the ring, Spears placed Paxley's beloved doll on the apron. Before she could potentially use it as a weapon, however, the backstage brawl between Nia Jax and Lash Legend spilled to the ringside area, resulting in a collision with the barricade that served as a distraction to Paxley. Off of it, Ruca planted Paxley with a Sol Snatcher for the win.

In retaining her NXT Women's North American Championship tonight, Ruca will surpass 110 days in her respective reign, which began after a ladder match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. Paxley earned the aforementioned opportunity by pinning Zaria amidst a recent mixed tag team match and impressing Spears, so much so that he personally sought out "NXT" General Manager Ava to make it official.