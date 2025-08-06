Eddie Kingston On Training For AEW Return: 'I Just Want To Hurry Up And Fight Someone'

It has been nearly 15 months since Eddie Kingston was last in a wrestling ring as the former ROH World Champion has been on the long road to recovery. "The Mad King" fractured his tibia wrestling Gabe Kidd at New Japan Pro Wrestling's "Resurgence" event in May 2024, and after undergoing surgery that summer, Kingston has been on the mend and is fighting to get back in the ring.

On July 5, Kingston posted a picture of himself in a wrestling ring on his Instagram story, letting the world know that he has finally resumed in-ring training, and when Mike Johnson of PWInsider reached out to the AEW star about getting back in the ring, he had this to say; "I just want to hurry up and fight someone already in the ring. Sh** ain't easy but what the f**k else am I going to do for a living? I don't care about anything else. Backstage or in front of the camera, I don't give a f**k. I just want to be in my safe place and f**k someone up."

Because of his injury, Kingston had to be removed from the Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view where he would have teamed up with FTR and Bryan Danielson to take on The Elite. He was replaced by Darby Allin, who himself was just coming back to the company after breaking his foot, and being hit by a bus.

In his time away, Kingston has been training with former WWE and AEW star Cezar Bononi, who has routinely uploaded vlogs to his YouTube channel to document Kingston's journey back to the ring. In the videos, Kingston has given updates on both his physical, and mental well-being during his time away, and how he has found this period of his life difficult as it's the longest period time he has ever gone without wrestling.

