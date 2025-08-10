Matt Cardona Is Not Motivated By 'Bitterness' Over WWE Release

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has talked about his career and how he's kept himself motivated since his WWE release.

Cardona recalled during his interview with "Sports Illustrated" how he was offered a five-year deal by WWE a year before being released, which he was unsure of signing. His contract was to expire in July-August 2020, but he was let go a few months earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I took the call getting fired, I was looking up at that painting, just smiling, knowing like, 'We did. Everything is going to be great. It's all good,'" he said.

Cardona said that he was motivated to do well in the indies once the pandemic eased up and was determined to feature everywhere to get his name out. He stated that his drive to do well was not motivated by bitterness following his WWE release.

"I got offered to go to TNA — all my buddies were going to TNA. If they're all going, I don't want to go there. I want to stand out. I did some stuff with AEW that summer, did like 2 or 3 shows. I thought it went great, but never got an offer," he recalled. "I didn't want to be motivated by bitterness or negativity. I wanted to — [tell myself] I think I'm so good, I think WWE should have used me better, so put up or shut up. Prove it, to myself. That's exactly what I did."

The former WWE star asserted how he's keen to keep working hard in the indies, and that he would talk to WWE, AEW, or TNA if they are interested in signing him. He also admitted that he is surprised that none of those promotions has offered him a deal. Cardona revealed that he doesn't know why they haven't signed him yet and said that he has a good relationship with WWE CCO Triple H, whom he speaks to occasionally to inform him about what he's doing.