WWE's Cody Rhodes Explains Locker Room 'Felonies' And 'Misdemeanors'

Cody Rhodes is considered one of the locker room leaders in WWE. Known for his respect for wrestling tradition and his commitment to upholding backstage etiquette, Rhodes has become a key figure in shaping the culture behind the curtain. His reputation as both a mentor and standard-bearer has only grown since his return to the company.

"The American Nightmare" made an appearance on the popular YouTube series, "Hot Ones" to answer questions while his taste buds experienced the wrath of hell. Host Sean Evans asked Rhodes about what he would consider to be a locker room felony.

"A felony would be there are certain moves you don't get up from. So, if you get hit with a tombstone pile-driver, you're not getting up, don't get up. Don't go in someone's bag. If you go in someone's bag in a locker room, even if they said you could, if you are seen going in their bag, felonious, you're a felon. If you sit your family on the opposite side of hard cam where we can see them, and they're not reacting to the show, that's a felony."

Rhodes moved down the criminal ranks to label what a wrestling misdemeanor would be.

"Every night, if you're doing well, they give you a stack of 8x10s to sign ... once you're in stride, a misdemeanor is to try to come up and talk or shake that person's hand once they're in stride," Rhodes said. "Here's the acceptable amount of comp tickets – two to four. Two to four. All these new Gen-Z, vaping kids, oh how many do you need, oh I need 40. Do you know how much money that is?"

Cody Rhodes is once again the WWE Champion after defeating John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 in a highly-praised street fight.

