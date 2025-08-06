WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Says This Epic AAA Showdown Could Happen

On July 25, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio debuted in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide when he ambushed Dragon Lee and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. In 10 days time, Mysterio will compete against both men in four-way Mega title match at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII, and the Judgment Day member has already named one specific opponent he'd like to face if he becomes champion.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," "Dirty Dom" addressed the possibility of wrestling his father Rey Mysterio in AAA, stating that he would love to defend the Mega Championship against his own blood if he's able to claim victory on August 16.

"I don't see why not, if I become the Mega Champion for AAA," Mysterio said. "I don't see why my father, the leprechaun, shouldn't be coming down to me and begging for a title shot, you know he's been hurt with his injury since WrestleMania right? So if you want to come back and I'm the Mega Champion, the Intercontinental Champion as well, he has never fought for that title when it comes to the Mega Championship for AAA. So if I get my hands on it, I'm sure he's going to want to put his name in the history books but he's got to go through me, the greatest Mysterio of all time."

Along with Vikingo and Lee, El Grande Americano (presumably the Ludwig Kaiser one) will be Mysterio's third opponent in the four-way bout for the Mega Championship at Triplemanía. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Mysterio gained some momentum by defeating Lee in singles competition, but while he's in pursuit of the Mega Championship, Mysterio still has AJ Styles on his tail, who is looking to strip him of the Intercontinental Title.

