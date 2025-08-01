Report Details Plans For First AAA TripleMania Under WWE Control

Following the events of WWE SummerSlam in New Jersey, some WWE Superstars will then shift their attention to AAA TripleMania XXXIII, which emanates from Mexico City on August 16. Amongst this card will be a four-way bout for the AAA Mega Championship pitting WWE's Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser), and Dominik Mysterio against the current titleholder El Hijo del Vikingo. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, another match involving a WWE star may soon be added as well.

While it remains unconfirmed, WON noted that AAA has been teasing a triple threat between "WWE Raw" star Natalya, Faby Apache, and Lady Flammer, with the latter defending her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Natalya made her AAA debut alongside "WWE NXT" talent Lola Vice last week as the two defeated the teams of Chik Tormenta and Dalys as well as Faby Apache and Lady Shani in a three-way tag bout at AAA Alianzas.

As for how TripleMania XXXIII will broadcast, WON reports that it will stream internationally on YouTube rather than traditional pay-per-view. Following its acquisition of AAA, WWE is reportedly aiming to produce cross-promotional shows that garner more viewers and buzz, with the YouTube platform being more accessible and cost effective for potential new AAA fans. The outlet added that, eventually, WWE may then secure a television deal for AAA either on a Spanish station, an English station, or both.

As of now, Vikingo vs. Lee vs Grande Americano vs. Mysterio is the only match announced for TripleMania. This weekend, Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.