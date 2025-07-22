WWE Star Natalya Heading To Mexico

"The Low Key Legend" Nattie Neidhart has been recently seen in Bloodsport, Reality of Wrestling, and the NWA, but now, WWE's Natalya is being advertised for a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show on Friday. AAA posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that Natalya will be in Mexico City at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera. Her opponent for the event was not announced as of this writing.

Natalya has been competing outside of WWE with a grittier gimmick, complete with Rage Against the Machine entrance music alongside the signature Hart family guitar riff, and goes by her nickname, Nattie. She teased appearing as "The Lowkey Legend" in AAA in a quoted response to the announcement of her appearance.

"I know you have Natalya on your poster, but you might get NATTIE," she wrote.

Other WWE stars are also scheduled for the Friday event in Mexico City. El Grande Americano is set to face Octagon Jr. "WWE NXT's" Lola Vice is set to team with a mystery Luchadora in triple-threat tag team match against Lady Shani and Faby Apache, and Dalys and Chik Tormenta. AAA's Mr. Iguana, a new fan favorite amongst those who watch WWE, is set to team with Psycho Clown and Pagano to face off against Mecha Wolf, Sanson, and Forastero.

WWE announced its acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Since the acquisition, WWE talent have been competing in AAA, including Los Garza's Berto and Angel, who are the reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions.