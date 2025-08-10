Why R-Truth Says It's 'Confusing & Hard' To Discuss 2025 WWE Contract Situation

2025 has been a turbulent, roller-coaster year for Ron Killings, also known as R-Truth. After years of being a supporting comedy act that garnered the admiration of fans and his peers in the locker room, Killings found himself without a new contract in May of 2025.

Many thought it was a puzzling move, considering Truth just wrestled John Cena at "Saturday Night's Main Event" the week before his WWE departure, and seemed to be gaining momentum with the fans. What happened next was a groundswell of support from fans and Killings' co-workers that ultimately led to his surprise return at Money in the Bank under the name, Ron Killings.

Killings speaks on "Busted Open Radio" about that negotiation period.

"It's hard and confusing to explain. You don't know what that moment felt like. You know, the dedication, the time that I put into this business, man. The things that I've taken that wasn't [good] and made it into something. I've missed so many birthdays, anniversaries, I've missed so much because of the dedication I have to this business."

"The Truth" explains that he was content with his WWE career being over, but the fans wouldn't let that happen.

"When my time came to an end, I was ready for it. But the universe wasn't. We can't control the universe, we can't control that. The only thing we can do is adapt and evolve. And that's what Truth's been doing for a while," Killings said. "When you get that [contract] leverage, you have to jump on it, you have to crash out. The world crashed out for R-Truth."

Killings seemed poised for a final run at the main event level after his return. However, after a brief program with Aleister Black, he has been MIA.

