This Scary Medical Situation Nearly Ruined Ron Killings' Career

Ron Killings was surprisingly released from WWE on the 1st of June 2025, before returning to the promotion six days later at Money in the Bank, to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul. Since then, Killings has shifted his gimmick slightly in what many fans are anticipating to be the run that finally marks him as one of the bigger names of his generation. However, the veteran's career was almost over before his 2024 return, as he faced a gruesome injury that nearly cost him one of his legs.

In November 2022, Killings suffered a torn quad tendon injury during a match against Grayson Waller on "NXT" that required surgery. However, Killings developed an infection that turned into an MRSA and staph infection, leaving a hole in his knee and preventing him from bending it for three months. During this time, Killings legitimately had to consider amputating his leg, which would have swiftly ended his career before he'd get into his storyline with the Judgment Day and his eventual feud with John Cena. Killings also recalled that once the infection was under control, rehabbing from the injury was easy, but he never shook the fear of never being able to wrestle again.

Despite not being in any major feuds since his return clash against Cena and his match against Aleister Black, Killings is still grateful for this chapter of his career. In an interview with the "Toronto Sun," he expressed how important the outreach and love meant to him during the time he was released, adding that he saw all the love on social media. The veteran additionally pointed out that his case shows how people can unify over a singular cause and make a difference.