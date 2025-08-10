The Awful Gimmick That Ruined A Second-Generation Wrestler's WWE Debut
Among the most legendary wrestling dynasties in the history of the sport is none other than the Guerrero family. Certainly fans are familiar with the late Eddie Guerrero, one of the most beloved and tragic wrestling figures of recent memory, his nephew, long-time veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Chavo's father, the late Chavo Guerrero Sr., who had a brief run in WWE as Chavo Classic during the early 2000s, and was a star in Mexico and the US during the 70s and 80s. But the family is more than just those three. The patriarch, Gory Guerrero, was one of the first major stars of lucha libre, and a tag team partner to the legendary El Santo. Gory's second oldest child, Mando, was also an accomplished wrestler, and gained notoriety for being the head trainer for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 80s.
Then there's Hector Guerrero, the third of the Guerrero brothers, and the one who fans were likely to mistaken for Eddie if they ever saw them side by side. Hector was also a pro wrestler, wrestling for 35 years and working promotions such as All Japan, WCW, AAA, CMLL, Jim Crockett Promotions, AWA several other NWA territories, and even one-off matches in ECW and TNA. Though he never was held in the esteem his brothers Eddie and Chavo were, most considered Hector to be a strong performer, and he found success as a tag team wrestler, totaling 12 different Tag Team title reigns during his career, including 4 with brother Mando. Unfortunately, Hector is in many ways remembered for the low point of his career; his WWE debut in the early 90s, under one of the most reviled gimmicks of all time, the Gobbledy Gooker.
Hector Guerrero Portrayed The Gooker Only Three Times
Even by the standards of some of WWE's more cartoonish gimmicks, the Gobbledy Gooker, which saw Guerrero dress up in a turkey costume, would seem a bit too outlandish. But it was an idea Vince McMahon couldn't get enough of in 1990, as he sought to create WWE's own version of the San Diego Chicken mascot, and teased it by displaying a large egg at live events leading towards the debut. Wanting the character to wrestle as well, McMahon ultimately chose Guerrero on the recommendation of Dusty Rhodes, a recommendation Guerrero probably wishes Rhodes never made in hindsight. Oddly enough though, WWE fans, unaware of what the Gooker would entail, had a ton of anticipation for the reveal, speculating that a big star could emerge from the egg.
Instead, they got the Gooker, who "hatched" at the 1990 Survivor Series in Hartford, Connecticut's Civic Center, making turkey noises and dancing with "Mean" Gene Okerlund. Needless to say, the Hartford crowd reacted much like they did when the Whalers moved to Carolina a few years later, booing Guerrero and his Gooker gimmick out of the building. For most, the gimmick began and ended there, but in fact, Guerrero made at least one more appearance under the gimmick in 1991, during a show at Madison Square Garden. That appearance was just as disastrous, as the costume caused Guerrero to botch a move. The Gooker was shelved for good after, appearing only for one-offs such as the Gimmick Battle Royal at Wrestlemania X-7 (with Guerrero reprising the role) and other sporadic appearances where different wrestlers portrayed the ill-fated gimmick. Unfortunately for Guerrero, the Gooker proved to be his only shot in WWE, and it would be one of the few promotions he never got a serious run in.