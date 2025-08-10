The Awful Gimmick That Ruined A Second-Generation Wrestler's WWE Debut

Among the most legendary wrestling dynasties in the history of the sport is none other than the Guerrero family. Certainly fans are familiar with the late Eddie Guerrero, one of the most beloved and tragic wrestling figures of recent memory, his nephew, long-time veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Chavo's father, the late Chavo Guerrero Sr., who had a brief run in WWE as Chavo Classic during the early 2000s, and was a star in Mexico and the US during the 70s and 80s. But the family is more than just those three. The patriarch, Gory Guerrero, was one of the first major stars of lucha libre, and a tag team partner to the legendary El Santo. Gory's second oldest child, Mando, was also an accomplished wrestler, and gained notoriety for being the head trainer for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 80s.

Then there's Hector Guerrero, the third of the Guerrero brothers, and the one who fans were likely to mistaken for Eddie if they ever saw them side by side. Hector was also a pro wrestler, wrestling for 35 years and working promotions such as All Japan, WCW, AAA, CMLL, Jim Crockett Promotions, AWA several other NWA territories, and even one-off matches in ECW and TNA. Though he never was held in the esteem his brothers Eddie and Chavo were, most considered Hector to be a strong performer, and he found success as a tag team wrestler, totaling 12 different Tag Team title reigns during his career, including 4 with brother Mando. Unfortunately, Hector is in many ways remembered for the low point of his career; his WWE debut in the early 90s, under one of the most reviled gimmicks of all time, the Gobbledy Gooker.