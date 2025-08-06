Why AEW's Jeff Jarrett Isn't Surprised By Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

This past weekend at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar shockingly made his return to the promotion and attacked John Cena after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Although the crowd at MetLife stadium erupted when Lesnar's music hit on Sunday, his return has received a mixed response from fans and media alike, with many feeling unsettled that "The Beast" is back despite being named in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit filed against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon for sex trafficking. That said, according to AEW's Jeff Jarrett on "My World," how WWE, the media or fans feel about the return is inconsequential due to Lesnar being a main shareholder draw.

"It's funny how we're just segueing — and maybe you did this by design — that at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what Ari [Emanuel] thinks. It doesn't matter what The Rock thinks, or Nick Khan or Triple H, or — I hate to give the bearer of bad news, it don't make a damn what the wrestling fan thinks. At least today, it's shareholder value. If Brock is going to move the needle on shareholder value, then everybody who signed up to get a check, or get their checks consistently from TKO, they're on board with that as well."

Jarrett continued to explain that Lesnar returning should also not come as a surprise, stating that the decision to bring him back was solely dependent on how it would affect WWE from a business perspective. Although it's yet to be confirmed when Lesnar's next appearance will be, Cena is set to address the ending of SummerSlam and his title loss on this Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown."

