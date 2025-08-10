Matt Cardona Escaped The Worse Off Fate That Dooms Most WWE Releases

Whenever talent is released from WWE, it can be difficult for an individual performer to bounce back and find success in outside promotions, with many often struggling to get bookings for months or sometimes years. However, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has been the exception to the rule, having built himself an impressive resume in the last half-decade after being released from WWE in 2020. Cardona's hard work led him to avoid falling into indie obscurity and proved to be a hot commodity among every promotion not named WWE. That said, after achieving nearly everything there is to accomplish on the indie scene in five years, Cardona often questions why WWE hasn't taken another chance on him, as he told Chris Van Vliet earlier this year that he believes he's earned another shot in the company.

"I've reached out many times. I should say many, a few times, every couple months when something cool happens or I have something to say, hey, look what I'm doing. There's been no offer," Cardona explained on "Insight." "I've said this a million times. When I got released, it wasn't like, 'What can I do to get back to WWE?' It was 'What can I do to prove myself,' right?... It makes me sick to say because I feel like I've said it so many times, but it's the truth. I feel like I have. But man, like, what else do we need to do to get back there?"

Despite still being frustrated with WWE, Cardona stated that he's dedicated to working hard and not giving up on his dreams, even if he doesn't know what else he needs for the promotion to sign him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.