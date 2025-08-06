Roman Reigns Returning To WWE Raw In Two Weeks, Reportedly Shooting Film In September

Roman Reigns may have been beaten down Monday on "WWE Raw" at the hands of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' faction, taking three Tsunamis and losing his sneakers to Bronson Reed, but he's not leaving WWE television just yet. Reigns is advertised for "Raw" again in two weeks, and according to a new report, he's not slated to begin a new film until next month.

PWInsider reported they spoke with Hollywood sources regarding Reigns' role as Akuma in the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie and what his filming schedule would look like. PWI reported that production on the film doesn't begin until September and Reigns is slated to be on set beginning September 2 for four weeks. The outlet said that if production runs on time, Reigns would finish his "Street Fighter" commitment the week of September 26. Cody Rhodes is also in the movie, but Hollywood sources told PWI that the WWE Champion isn't expected to be on set as long as Reigns.

On Wednesday, the Wells Fargo Center X (formerly Twitter) account revealed in a post that Reigns will appear at "Raw" in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 18. Fans wondered if Monday's attack by Reed, Rollins, and Bron Breakker was meant to write Reigns off television, like when he took a Breakker spear through the barricade following WrestleMania 41.

"Raw" will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada next week. Reigns has yet to be advertised for that show, which will feature a Women's World Championship match where Naomi will defend against IYO SKY, Becky Lynch taking on Maxxine Dupri, and Sami Zayn fighting Rusev.