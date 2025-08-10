Bubba The Love Sponge Reveals Hulk Hogan Effort To 'Blow Up' Daughter's Music Career
Late pro wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, was an icon of pop culture and naturally, his family also got into the spotlight, especially with his "Hogan Knows Best" reality show. The aforementioned show launched the career of his daughter, Brooke Hogan, who would go on to have her own reality show, "Brooke Knows Best," as well as trying her hand at a music career.
Surprisingly, Brooke recently appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge's live stream on his "TheBubbaArmy" channel, where Bubba revealed how Hogan got involved in her music career without her knowing. "I know for a fact – and maybe you can do some digging – I don't know what type of relationship you have with your former record label...I know that you think that they let you go on Christmas morning," Bubba said, before asking Brooke if she remembers the letter she got from her record label that indicated she was released from her contract. "Do you know that your dad is the one that wrote that letter? That didn't come from SoBe, that came from your father, because he wanted to blow up your SoBe deal because he wanted to sign Paul Wight to a boxing contract?"
'That's something that I'm with grappling too, like knowing that truth and also, you know, loving and missing my dad'
Bubba the Love Sponge further claimed that he was there when Hogan wrote the letter, and advised him not to write the letter at all and go another route instead. Despite the difficult news, Brooke still maintained that she's grateful for her father and wouldn't be where she is today without him, but admitted that he often pulled the rug out from under her, too. "That's something that I'm with grappling too, like knowing that truth and also, you know, loving and missing my dad," she admitted.
Brooke interestingly added that one of her friends once described her as Hogan's mirror, and suggested that this was why he acted the way he did towards her. "What my dad doesn't know is no matter what he ever did, I would forgive him for it and I would love him..." she admitted, adding that because of her devotion to her father, she defended him during his sex tape scandal without knowing she was being slandered by him in the recordings. "I was just too afraid to speak up, you know?" she recalled. "One half of my brain is like: that's my daddy, I love him, and I miss him."
