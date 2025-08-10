Bubba The Love Sponge Reveals Hulk Hogan Effort To 'Blow Up' Daughter's Music Career

Bubba the Love Sponge further claimed that he was there when Hogan wrote the letter, and advised him not to write the letter at all and go another route instead. Despite the difficult news, Brooke still maintained that she's grateful for her father and wouldn't be where she is today without him, but admitted that he often pulled the rug out from under her, too. "That's something that I'm with grappling too, like knowing that truth and also, you know, loving and missing my dad," she admitted.

Brooke interestingly added that one of her friends once described her as Hogan's mirror, and suggested that this was why he acted the way he did towards her. "What my dad doesn't know is no matter what he ever did, I would forgive him for it and I would love him..." she admitted, adding that because of her devotion to her father, she defended him during his sex tape scandal without knowing she was being slandered by him in the recordings. "I was just too afraid to speak up, you know?" she recalled. "One half of my brain is like: that's my daddy, I love him, and I miss him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TheBubbaArmy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.