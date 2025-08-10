Dominik Mysterio Confirms First WrestleMania Homage To WWE HOFer

WWE WrestleMania 38 was a landmark weekend for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio as he made his first appearance on WWE's grandest stage. He teamed up with the man he now calls his deadbeat dad, Rey Mysterio, for a tag team match against The Miz and Logan Paul, the latter of whom was making their wrestling debut, and while The Mysterio's didn't end up getting the win on that night, Dominik was very happy with his ring gear which, during a recent episode of "WWE Break It Down," confirmed that his gear was a tribute to a tag team that featured a WWE Hall of Famer.

"First Mania, little tribute there to The Gringos Locos, Art Barr and Eddie Guerrero. This is my idea, I wanted to do something similar, I wanted to do something similar to the Gringos Locos and I wanted to do it in our style you know? My style. This is dope, this is one of my favorite outfits, like it's just super cool, and you can see the mullet starting to grow out a little bit in the back, got the hand tattoo, Dirty Dom is starting to come into full effect here." Mysterio went on to explain that his hairstyle was one of the most difficult part of his look to perfect, primarily because it was in an awkward stage where it wasn't fully formed. With that said, he was very happy to finally feel grown up once he started growing it.

"Dude this was the awkward stage of the mullet, where you just you didn't know what to do, but it was there just growing it out. I felt like I've had that grade school haircut for so long that it was time to change it up. Plus, I wanted to see if I can really grow my hair out you know?" Mysterio rounded out by saying that he did have long hair when he was a kid, but his parents shaved his head after getting in trouble, making him scared to grow it back again. However, once he became a regular member of WWE's main roster, he grew his hair out, and now boasts that his hair is longer than some of the female wrestlers in the company.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.