Pat McAfee Celebrates WWE-ESPN PLE Deal Despite 'Mid Level, Powerless, Bum Ass Suits'

WWE commentator and ESPN host Pat McAfee took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to offer congratulations to both companies on their landmark deal to bring all WWE premium live events to the sports network giant. He did so, however, with a bit of snark for ESPN's leadership, with whom he's clashed with before despite "The Pat McAfee Show" airing on ESPN.

"I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN," McAfee posted, ending with a "cheers to the future" alongside a "Blues Brothers" GIF.

It was revealed early Wednesday morning that WWE will be moving their PLEs to ESPN, for those in the United States, in 2026, as their contract with Peacock that has existed over the last four years ends in March of next year. Reports indicated the contract is for five years and worth $1.6 billion, a 1.6x increase over WWE's current deal with Peacock.

Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous... pic.twitter.com/vFbjHTtktL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2025

As for McAfee's snarkiness, the commentator, who is currently on hiatus from his spot on the desk alongside Michael Cole, has had issues with ESPN brass in the past. In 2024, McAfee accused a top executive of trying to "sabotage" his show following controversy over comments made by Aaron Rodgers, a frequent guest on McAfee's show. McAfee accused Norby Williamson by name of manipulating his show's ratings. Further leaks and ongoing tensions between McAfee and ESPN leadership were reported by Sports Illustrated in June.