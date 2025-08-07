Alex Windsor Set To Represent AEW In Cross-Promotional Forbidden Door Match

After she was defeated by Athena and failed to capture the ROH Women's Championship back in July, Alex Windsor has set her sights on the TBS Championship. She defeated Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Billie Starkz on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday to advance to the fatal four-way for the title at Forbidden Door. She will challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS title alongside a competitor from CMLL and another from Stardom.

Windsor proved she was the most seasoned competitor in the match, though the other women put up a fight, and she also had AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in her corner for help. Windsor almost had Starkz pinned with a powerbomb, then locked her into a sharpshooter, before she battled Queen Aminata, trading right elbows with the star. Aminata and Windsor took each other out with impressive headbutts as both Storm and Athena looked on.

Windsor was able to roll up Starkz after Storm intercepted Athena on her behalf for the victory. After the match, "Eight Belts Mone" came out after the match to stare down her first opponent in the four-way.