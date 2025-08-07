Cody Rhodes On Brock Lesnar Return: 'He Fits Right In With The Direction WWE Is Going'

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has discussed Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam and how he's a perfect fit for WWE right now.

Lesnar shocked many with his surprising return last weekend, and Rhodes talked about Lesnar being a natural addition in WWE's ever-changing landscape during an interview with "ESPN."

"I mean, Brock, in terms of athleticism, one of the things we held tryouts going into SummerSlam weekend, and you have so many NIL athletes. You have so many people who are coming from the world of sport. Tiffany Stratton's a great example of someone on our roster now who came from the world of sport and was grown into becoming a professional wrestler and part of the sports entertainment. Brock is somebody who's an NCAA champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion. He fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in terms of sport meeting entertainment," said Rhodes.

WWE has a few former athletes on their main roster, like WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, both of whom are touted for great things in the promotion. Later in the interview, Rhodes also jokingly tried to put himself over by reminding everyone that he was the last one to defeat Lesnar, which came at SummerSlam in 2023. That was Lesnar's last match in WWE before he was sidelined after being named in the Janel Grant case.

"Also, I should point out, the last person who beat Brock Lesnar is standing right here. I need that moment, [laughs]" added the WWE star.

WWE has, over the last few years, put more emphasis on recruiting college athletes through its NIL program, which began in 2021, with a few already signed to WWE. The latest set of NIL athletes includes the children of some former WWE stars, like Jacob Henry, son of Mark Henry, Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, and TJ Bullard, the son of Titus O'Neil.