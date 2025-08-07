Former ROH Six-Man Tag Champs Sign Long-Term Deals With AEW

Last night, AEW and ROH stars Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun both shared posts on X hinting that they'd signed new contracts with the joint companies. The two men posted a photo alongside Tony Khan, as well as indicating their time in AEW would continue. A new report from Fightful Select has offered some additional details on the agreement, confirming that the tag team has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the promotion.

The report also stated that Liona and Kaun negotiated with the help of an agent, Steve Kaye, from Paragon Talent Agency. Kaye was present during last night's "AEW Dynamite" taping as well, shaking hands with Kaun in one of the pictures the wrestler posted.

Liona and Kaun began making appearances for AEW in 2021, but separately. They weren't brought together as a tag team until the following year, when they became known as the Gates of Agony. The duo initially served as backup for Brian Cage with Tully Blanchard as their manager, but that arrangement didn't last long. Blanchard was quickly replaced by Prince Nana, and the faction would eventually be led by Swerve Strickland under the name The Mogul Embassy.

The Gates of Agony and Cage eventually split from that group, continuing as a trio until Cage joined The Don Callis Family in October of last year. In recent months, Liona and Kaun have shortened their tag team name to GOA and joined up with Ricochet. They've had mixed success since, winning a four-way match with $200,000 on the line during an episode of "AEW Collision" last month, but falling short against Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament.