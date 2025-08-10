Brie Bella Details Difficulty Of Juggling Reality TV, Motherhood & WWE Career

Since retiring from in-ring competition in 2019, there's no doubt that Brie Bella has taken on more responsibility both as an entertainer and a mother throughout the last seven years. Trying to balance work and home life can be difficult for anyone, especially if you're in the public eye, but Brie took it to the next level by continuing to be involved in reality television, growing her social media presence and podcasting while raising her two children. That said, in a recent edition of the "Nikki & Brie Show," Bella revealed that her transition from performing inside the squared circle to motherhood was more difficult than she expected.

"Being a pro wrestler and then a reality star and then becoming a mom, finding that identity was hard. I didn't know like how do I be the old Brie, mix it with the new Brie. But it was hard to lose baby weight. It was hard for me to keep up with all the girls. I wanted to be an excellent mother and a wife, but I didn't want to lose my momentum in the game, but I did ... My 30s were definitely figuring out more identity, but towards the end of my 30s, I feel like I started to do this shift into my soft girl era ... everyone always kind of saw what I loved which was nature being in a more slow paced life. But I feel like maybe in the last year you guys have visually really seen the shift."

Brie continued to explain that she started to feel herself transitioning into her "soft girl era" in 2020, but still questions those who made the shift without connecting to nature or developing a hobby, stating that journaling also helpful throughout the process.

