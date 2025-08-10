Jade Cargill Eyes Future Matches With These Top WWE Stars

At WWE SummerSlam, Jade Cargill fell short in her efforts to capture the WWE Women's Championship. Still, her eyes are set on some big-time matches, with or without a title involved.

"I want to have a match with Rhea [Ripley] one day," Cargill recently told "Busted Open Radio" "I want to have a legendary match with Charlotte Flair one day. There's so many different women that I want to have matches with. And being in the ring with these women elevate you. I can't wait. I can't wait to tell these astounding stories with these ladies. I didn't just come here for the glamour and the glitz. I came here to get better and to work with the best women, and that's what I'm here for."

While they have yet to share a ring together, Cargill and Charlotte Flair have traded glances on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, leading fans to believe that a bout between them is only a matter of time. As for Ripley, she and Cargill remain on opposite brands, with the timeframe for their potential clash currently unknown, barring a major shakeup amongst the rosters or storylines.

Interestingly, Ripley challenged Naomi, a well-known foe of Cargill's, for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam in a match also involving IYO SKY. Naomi retained her title by pinning "The Eradicator" there. Now looking ahead, she will defend it against SKY in a singles competition on "WWE Raw." Cargill earned her respective SummerSlam opportunity by defeating Asuka in the finals of the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament back at WWE Night of Champions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.