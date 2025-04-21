Jade Cargill Implies She Might Not Be Done With Naomi Despite WWE WrestleMania 41 Win

In her first WrestleMania singles match, Jade Cargill picked up a win against Naomi this past Saturday. Though it was a conclusive victory, Cargill still hasn't forgiven Naomi for the attack that put her out of action last year. Speaking on the WrestleMania post-show, Cargill was asked if she was able to get Naomi "out of her system" by beating her on Saturday.

"I really have to take time to think about that," Cargill said. "This is a woman I considered family, you know? My big sister. We went on my first road trip together here at WWE."

Cargill recalled supporting Naomi during some of her most challenging moments, including when Naomi left WWE in 2022, years before Cargill would join the promotion. Because of all of that support, Naomi's betrayal seems to have had a major impact on Cargill.

"I don't know where we go from here," the wrestler stated.

If there is to be a rematch between the two, fans likely won't have to wait long to see it. The company's next premium live event, WWE Backlash, is scheduled for May 10, less than three weeks from now. No matches have been announced for the show yet, but the poster prominently features Randy Orton, with Backlash set to take place in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Additionally, it was previously announced that John Cena will be in attendance, and he'll almost certainly have his new Undisputed WWE Championship with him.

As for Cargill and Naomi, both women are currently on the blue brand, so their future plans should become more clear during this week's "WWE SmackDown."

