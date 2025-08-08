Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham Recovering From Two Strokes

Last Saturday, Jonathan Gresham battled WWE star Pete Dunne in the longest bout on Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV. On Tuesday, he found himself in a hospital bed following a rather scary health issue. Over on X, Gresham detailed the events leading up to his hospital visit, which resulted from a pair of strokes suffered at his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Two days ago, I woke up and couldn't walk or move the left side of my body. I couldn't see and could barely talk," Gresham wrote. "It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did. I woke up in the hospital, couldn't remember what had happened. They told me they had done an MRI and I had two strokes.

"I've had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean," he continued. "They're not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason. Needless to say, I will be taking the next 2-4 weeks off from wrestling to recover and get cleared fully by my neurologist."

As paramedics transported Gresham to the hospital, his wife Jordynne Grace was in Orlando, Florida for a live episode of "WWE NXT" from the WWE Performance Center. Still, she managed to fly back to Atlanta by the time Gresham woke up. As revealed in his post, she also showed him a photograph — courtesy of their Ring doorbell camera — of his facial drooping, one of the main symptoms of a stroke.

Gresham, age 37, is a former Ring of Honor World Champion. Following his exit from TNA Wrestling in early 2025, he is now a free agent, regularly making rounds on the independent scene.