WWE's Natalya To Challenge For AAA Reina De Reinas Title Match At TripleMania XXXIII

AAA's biggest event of the event, TripleMania XXXIII, is set to take place on August 16, and thanks to WWE's purchase of the company earlier this year, a number of WWE's main roster will be making the trip south of the border for the event. Joining the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano for the event that will be shown live on WWE's YouTube channel will be none other than Natalya as she has been added to the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship match.

¡Lucha por el Reina de Reinas 👑 en #Triplemania! Faby Apache vs @NatbyNature vs @LadyFlammer 16 de agosto EN VIVO por YouTube (Inglés y Español)@wweespanol pic.twitter.com/XqOe8rX0m2 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 7, 2025

Natalya will challenge current champion Flammer for the title, while also having to contend with Faby Apache in a three-way match. Natalya and Apache have already crossed paths as of late, facing off in a three-way tag team match at a recent "AAA Alianzas" TV taping in Mexico City, where Natalya and Lola Vice defeated Apache and Lady Shani, and the team of Chik Tormenta and Dalys. If Natalya was to dethrone Flammer at TripleMania XXXIII, it would be her first championship in over four years, last holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Tamina in the summer of 2021, and her first singles championship in eight years, with her last reign as a solo champion coming in 2017 when she held the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Mexico isn't the only place Natalya has shown up in as of late as she has been traveling around various promotions over the past few months. Over both WrestleMania and SummerSlam weekends, the WWE Superstar made appearances for GCW at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport events, defeating TJPW star Miyu Yamashita and TNA Knockout Masha Slamovich respectively, as well as challenging Kenzie Page for the NWA World Women's Championship at the NWA Crockett Cup event in May. Natalya has also been lending a hand to the up and coming stars of WWE by appearing on "WWE Evolve," and even unsuccessfully challenging Kali Armstrong for the WWE Evolve Women's Championship.