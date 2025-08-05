AAA Appearance Could Lead To Big Plans For WWE's Dominik Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio made his Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide debut on July 25 when he attacked former AAA star Dragon Lee and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo to a rousing ovation, ultimately joining Lee and El Grande Americano (one of them) in a four-way Mega title match at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII on August 16. This has led to much speculation about Mysterio potentially winning the Mega title, though it's possible Mysterio's victory in another title match could signify defeat in Mexico.

In an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio" recorded after SummerSlam Night 1, but before Mysterio's Intercontinental title defense against AJ Styles on Night 2, Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE might have Mysterio lose that belt in preparation for a AAA Mega title run.

"If Dominik is gonna win the AAA title on the 16th, then he probably should lose this title," Meltzer opined. "But I don't know he's winning the AAA title; I don't think that was the original idea, but based on his reaction at the last show, I can see them changing their minds and putting it on him."

Meltzer indicated there was no other reason to take the IC title off Mysterio, and indeed, he bested Styles at SummerSlam, retaining his title Guerrero-style (i.e. cheating himself instead of having The Judgment Day cheat for him). By Meltzer's logic, that may indicate Mysterio is not in fact earmarked for the AAA Mega title, though he defeated Lee (with help from Los Grandes Americanos) on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

