Natalya Comments On 'Cheap Shot' Taken Against Nikki Bella By Becky Lynch On WWE Raw

Following a successful title defense at WWE SummerSlam, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch came face-to-face with her potential next challenger, Nikki Bella, on "WWE Raw." Amidst their encounter, Lynch called herself and husband Seth Rollins the greatest wrestling couple of all-time. She then smugly implied that the honor would have once belonged to Bella and John Cena, if not for their split in 2018.

Naturally, this reference seemed to rile up Bella, as she fired back with some words of her own before challenging Lynch to a title match. Regardless out of that potential outcome, though, fellow WWE star Natalya believes Bella will overcome Lynch and her remarks in some way.

"Nicole is somebody that in and out of the ring, she's been through a lot," Natalya said on "Busted Open Radio." "She's broken her neck. A lot of her personal life has been laid out very publicly, from her breakup with John to stuff that's happened recently with her divorce. I know her because we're very close friends. I know that it's stuff that really broke her heart and hurt her deeply, so it doesn't blow me away that Becky would take a cheap shot.

"It's a softball. Bringing up John Cena, and of course, Becky didn't say John Cena's name, but when you wave your hand across your face and say, 'You can't see me,' everybody knows what she's talking about. It's a softball. But the thing about Nicole is that I know that she's been through so much, and she's always risen above it."

While a reference to her now ex-fiancé may not be the most pleasant thing to hear, Natalya thinks it will push Nikki to her limits, and in turn, drive her to produce her best in the ring. After all, as Natalya's attests, one's best work doesn't always come from a place of comfort.

