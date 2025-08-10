Paul Heyman Explains How He Inherited 'Wise Man' Nickname From An Earlier Era Of WWE

Paul Heyman's "Wise Man" persona has become a fixture of WWE television in recent years, but the moniker carries deeper roots than most fans realize. Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," the longtime wrestling mind revealed that the nickname is an intentional homage to a previous generation of iconic wrestling managers.

"It's a name I took seriously, because a lot of people will come to me. Because I'm the old guy now, because I've survived so many regimes. I worked for Vince McMahon Sr. as a photographer," Heyman recalled. "This is now the third or fourth generation of a regime in this company that I've worked for."

Heyman explained that "The Wiseman" nods to a legendary trio who were known backstage as "The Three Wise Men" under McMahon Sr.: The Grand Wizard, Lou Albano, and Freddie Blassie. Each man was a towering personality in the wrestling world of the 1970s and early '80s, helping shape the spectacle and storytelling style that would later define WWE. For Heyman, adopting the name was as much about paying respect to that lineage as it was embracing his own role as a behind-the-scenes architect.

"The Oracle" also gave a glimpse into just how far his influence extends.

"Long term meetings I'm in," Heyman confirmed. "So when we start talking about next year's WrestleMania, or the year after WrestleMania, or the year after that WrestleMania, we start planning things out, I go to those meetings."

By consciously connecting his modern-day role to the traditions of wrestling's past, Heyman positions himself not just as a performer, but as a living link between eras — a title "The Wiseman" more than earns.

Heyman discussed a range of topics with Helwani, including Brock Lesnar's new deal with WWE and the absence of The Rock and Travis Scott from WWE programming.

