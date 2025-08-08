Paul Heyman: Planned WWE Angle Paying Off The Rock & Travis Scott 'Fell Apart'

Paul Heyman has explained the absence of Travis Scott and The Rock from WWE programming since their last appearance earlier in the year.

Heyman recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he was asked why there was no payoff in the storyline involving Scott, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena.

"There was [a payoff]. It fell apart, and we moved and we moved forward without it," he said. "I don't know if he's done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven't heard Travis's version of it."

Heyman joked that he is a fan of Scott's music, as well as his dating life, and wished he were in a relationship with the kind of women Scott dates. When asked why The Rock wasn't at the show after briefly featuring in the Cena-Rhodes storyline, Heyman said he had no idea what happened to the Hollywood star and requested Helwani to speak to the man himself to get a better understanding of the situation.

"Well, he was never advertised or booked for WrestleMania," began Heyman. " I don't know what happened with Dwayne. That's something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself or have Brian Gewirtz come in and I'm sure he can tell you their side of the story."

Heyman added that he had a lot on his plate at WrestleMania, with his involvement in the storyline between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, hence doesn't know a lot about other stories on the show. He also stated that he has been working with a few other stars behind the scenes, like Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, a storyline, which he admitted, went off the tracks for a bit. He brusquely said that he is interested in putting his focus towards things that were going to happen at the show for sure, rather than worry about those that weren't involved.