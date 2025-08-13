D-Von Dudley Says Bubba Was Not Thrilled About Being Paired With This Manager In WWE

In the early 2000s, just a few years after Bubba Ray (AKA Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley made their way into WWE, the company decided to team the duo up with Stacy Keibler. It was an odd pairing on the surface, but it ended up working out well in the eyes of many, including Bubba. However, according to D-Von on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," his partner wasn't immediately onboard with Keibler's involvement.

"I think Bubba wasn't too thrilled with it," D-Von said. "But then I think he realized all the stuff he could do with Stacy, and that's when his attitude changed."

D-Von felt differently from his partner, as he was excited to have Keibler onboard right away. He believed the dynamic of two "ugly guys" being paired up with an attractive woman would give them something different to do. That wasn't necessarily the reason behind the decision, though. According to D-Von, the pairing only came about because the company didn't know what else to do with Keibler, but the three of them ended up clicking over time.

The WWE Hall of Famer told the story of the first interaction between Bubba and Keibler that he can recall, with Bubba standing in front of a mirror getting himself ready to be on TV only for Keibler to obliviously step in front of the wrestler to fix her hair. Keibler then went on her way without realizing she'd done anything to offend anyone, while Bubba grew visibly annoyed.

"I used to love watching her and Bubba go at it," D-Von stated. "She used to get on Bubba's nerves so bad. Oh, it was great."

