Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Has 'Stacy Keibler-Esque' Potential

Stacy Keibler entered the WWE Hall of Fame last year, celebrating her contributions to the wrestling industry over the years. Among those contributions was Keibler's involvement with The Dudley Boyz in the early 2000s, including a match together at WWE WrestleMania 18. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed that there is one modern WWE star that he believes has the same kind of star power as Keibler.

"Maxxine [Dupri] has Stacy Keibler-esque potential," Bully said. "I think if they could invest the right time in Maxxine and she could get her confidence up underneath, and I've seen it. Last night, I enjoyed what I [saw], like her facials, and her bravado, and the smack — I saw some more confidence."

While Bully still feels that Dupri's role in the Alpha Academy was a positive for her career, the radio host feels that she may be able to shine more if paired up with a different faction. As far as the comparisons to Keibler, Bully acknowledged that the two have similar looks but stated that similarities go further than that.

It's fair to say WWE has yet to fully commit to presenting Dupri as a major character. According to Bully, Dupri might have been able to improve her standing if the company had gone through with the teased feud between her and Candice LeRae, but WWE pulled back.

Earlier this year, Dupri made headlines after receiving harsh reactions from house show crowds, with various WWE performers coming to her defense online, including former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The WWE star declared that Dupri is still learning and deserves the chance to be able to improve without ridicule.

