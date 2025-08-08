Tiffany Stratton Details Harrowing Road Rage Encounter During Her WWE NXT Days

While most of her fighting skills are reserved for the wrestling ring, Tiffany Stratton has admittedly brought them out in another, more harrowing situation before. On "Impaulsive," Stratton revealed that during her days in "WWE NXT," she was a victim of road rage, so much so that she left the scene with a busted face.

"When I was in NXT, after one of my matches, I cut somebody off in my parking garage," Stratton recalled. "They were yelling at me through their car, so I pulled over. This is where my big balls come into play. They pull over, and a guy gets out of the car. So then I get out of the car, and we're talking s***, then his girlfriend gets out of the car. Two on one, then I started talking s*** with the girlfriend. I push her. She pushes me back. We start f***ing brawling. Then she takes her long-ass nails, digs them in my braid, and gets me down on the ground. This is where it takes a turn. The guy just f***ing stomps right on my face. I broke a face bone."

According to Stratton, the man behind the wheel of the Audi broke a bone around her left cheek, causing her to also lose feeling in one of her teeth. After the initial incident, she drove away in tears before realizing she had left her phone behind. As such, she returned to the same parking garage to retrieve it, only to find the pair chasing after her. Luckily, Stratton escaped once more, though without ever knowing the identities of the parties responsible for her facial damage.

Most recently, Stratton brought the physicality to WWE SummerSlam, where she successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Later tonight on "WWE SmackDown," she may find out the identity of her next challenger.

