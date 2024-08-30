WWE Star Tiffany Stratton On When She Knew Wrestling Is What She's Meant To Do

2024 has been a massive year for WWE star Tiffany Stratton, with the former WWE NXT Women's Champion making an appearance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble before fully moving up to the main roster. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Stratton revealed that she experienced a moment earlier this year that made her realize she was "meant" to be a wrestler.

Advertisement

"For sure Australia," Stratton said, referring to her spot at WWE Elimination Chamber. "Going into that, I was so nervous because I was the rookie. I was like, 'People aren't going to know who I am, so it's my opportunity to really show out.' And they were chanting 'Tiffy Time' the whole time."

Stratton competed in the annual Women's Elimination Chamber match alongside five other top stars within the promotion. Though she didn't win that night, Stratton felt reassured by the crowd's response to her. After initially blaming the crowd for her loss, Stratton later offered forgiveness to the fans in Australia, thanking them for their support.

"I feel like everything initially kind of happened for me in Australia," Stratton stated.

Advertisement

The WWE audience has taken to Stratton quickly, and that's something that has surprised the performer. It's helping her gain confidence on the main roster, and Stratton is putting that confidence to good use. She currently holds the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, giving her a title shot at a moment's notice. However, Stratton also has a tenuous alliance in place with the current WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, which has so far delayed any cash-in attempt.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.