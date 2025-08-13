Paul Heyman Talks 'Adjustment' Of Having Cameras Behind The Scenes For WWE Unreal

Paul Heyman has spent decades crafting storylines and moments that the WWE Universe sees under bright lights and in front of roaring crowds. But with the recently debuted reality series "Unreal," the "Wise Man" is also seen in a far less polished environment – behind the curtain.

The Top 10 Netflix series, which promised an unprecedented peek into WWE's backstage world, posed a unique challenge for Heyman, who admits the constant presence of cameras required an adjustment.

"Part of this being my day is accepting "Unreal" for what it is," Heyman said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "It's not an expose of our business. It's letting people in to see the passion, to see the planning, to see the meticulous work that goes into it, to see the debates that go into the decisions that are made for an industry that so many people think is one-dimensional."

Heyman, a figure whose fingerprints have been on some of the most significant creative decisions in modern wrestling, emphasized that "Unreal" is more about celebrating the craft than revealing secrets. For him, it's an opportunity to showcase the layers of preparation and collaboration that go into a WWE production, aspects fans rarely get to witness.

While the series pulls back the curtain, Heyman is focused on the present and future rather than romanticizing the past.

"I don't want to be one of these people that says this phrase, 'back in my day,'" he said. "I want this to be my day. I want next year's WrestleMania to be my day. I want tomorrow to be my day. I want three WrestleManias from now to be my day."

If "Unreal" succeeds, it may redefine how fans view the company's creative heartbeat, and prove that for Paul Heyman, every day in WWE is still very much "his day."

