AEW Collision Live Coverage 8/9 - First Kyle Fletcher TNT Title Defense, Two Trios Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 9, 2025, coming to you from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia!

One week ago, Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the TNT Champion. Tonight, he'll have his first title defense against ISHII. ISHII and The Conglomeration recently won $200,000 over the Don Callis Family on "Collision".

There will be two Trios matches tonight. World Champion, Hangman Page, returns to his home state and will team up with JetSpeed to take on the members of L.F.I. (Beast Mortos, RUSH, & Dralistico).

Last week, Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford attacked Willow Nightingale. Queen Aminata and TayJay made the save. Nightingale, Aminata, and Tay Melo will look to get even with Triangle of Madness tonight.