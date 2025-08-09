WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Shares Complicated Thoughts On Passing & Legacy Of Hulk Hogan
People are like coins; there's two sides to every person. In the case of Hulk Hogan, who captivated several generations as a wrestler and Hollywood entertainer, the celebrity side of his coin is much shiner and more valuable than yours or mine. However, the other side, the humanistic one, was much more perplexing. While mourning the loss of "The Immortal One," many have proceeded with caution, including D-Von Dudley, as he saw both sides of Hogan. To begin, Dudley discussed the benevolent side of the "Hulkster," and what strides he made to save Dudley's career.
"There were two separate episodes where Hogan had saved my career," the Hall of Famer noted on his podcast. "The one was for the [TNA] Television Title with Robbie E. 'Cause at that point in time, TNA didn't believe that D-Von can go on his own, and do what he had to do. Hogan kept saying in the meeting, 'He looks great. He's taken off all the weight. He's basically gotten his in-ring performance looking great. And his promos have gotten even better. Why aren't we doing anything with D-Von?' When I got to work, I remember Earl Hebner and Brian tell me, 'You're going over, kid.' I go, 'Yeah, right. That's going to change.' And they said, 'No, you're going over. Hogan wants it that way. It's going to be that way. He really believes in you.'"
Saying that moment was aligned correctly, Dudley mentioned who was the first person to come and congratulate him on this monumental moment in his career. The man who was rooting for this moment to happen and pleaded with TNA management to make that moment happen, Hogan.
"I remember one of the first people that came to me after I won the title was Hogan, hugging me saying, 'Congratulations, brother. You deserve it,'" Dudley stated. "And that meant a lot to me."
Next, he summarized a second time the Hall of Famer went to bat for him. This time, it regarded his standing within the company: "We basically couldn't come to an agreement on the contract, and so I decided to walk. I remember Hogan was disappointed in that decision because he made it publicly known. He went on his Twitter and basically said, 'I don't see why we let a guy like D-Von go. With the experience and the knowledge that he has, we need a guy like D-Von.'" Because of his voiced concern, it led to Dudley gaining a rejuvenated run in his career, and his most famous position outside of WWE in the villainous stable of Aces & Eights.
D-Von Dudley On If Hogan Should Be Forgiven For His Past Behavior
One of the most challenging words that seems to be hard for many who worked, followed, or idolized Hogan's career to express since his passing is "forgiveness." Dudley, who was given an opportunity to speak with Hogan following the racial remarks he made in years past, made his intentions known that it was hard to hear the man who played a big hand in his career say such vile things.
"I didn't know how I was going to react when I saw Hogan again. All I knew is I was hurt, I was extremely disappointed, and I just couldn't imagine somebody who I looked up to...could say these things," Dudley added. "It was only until I saw him later on where he pulled me aside and he let me know, 'D-Von, I'm sorry. That's not me. That wasn't me. I know I was wrong for saying it, and I shouldn't have never said it. I just want the world to be able to forgive me.' Did I tell him I didn't like what he said? Yes. Did I tell him he disappointed me? Absolutely I did. I made my feelings known."
Seeing as though the 16-time World Champion was plagued with controversy that will live on long after him, the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion turned to his religious views to explain where he stands on the line of forgiveness towards the pop culture icon.
"Just like so many of us, I mess up just like the next man do. And I ask for forgiveness," Dudley clarified regarding where he stands on Hogan's past mistakes. "From a biblical standpoint, the Bible does read, 'You need to forgive your brother and your sister,' because if you don't, then the day we come up to those Pearly Gates, He will not forgive us...In no way, shape, or form am I condoning what was said, especially being African-American...But I can't call myself a Christian if I'm not abiding by what the Bible says...I can't sit here and say that I can hold a complete grudge over the man."
