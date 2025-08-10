Kyle Fletcher Defeats Tomohiro Ishii On AEW Collision, Wins First TNT Title Defense

Kyle Fletcher defeated Tomohiro Ishii to complete his first TNT Championship defense to open "AEW Collision."

Fletcher laid down the open challenge during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" for his first defense since dethroning Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight last week, with his opponent later being confirmed as the "Stone Pitbull." Ishii challenging Fletcher was his first singles match in AEW since January, losing after eight minutes in an attempt at Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship.

It was far from a straightforward defense for Fletcher, with Ishii bringing the fight to the "Protostar" from the opening bell. But when all was said and done, the champion dropped his challenger with the vertical brainbuster to secure the winning pinfall after 16 minutes of action.

Fletcher cut a promo after the bout, once again bringing up the idea he put Adam Cole and Rhodes on the shelf on his way to capture the TNT title. He further said that at Forbidden Door, he wants NJPW to send their "pound-for-pound best" to face him in the ring – prompting some in the crowd to call for Hiroshi Tanahashi – before closing the segment celebrating with his title belt.

In a subsequent backstage segment, Don Callis reaffirmed Fletcher's request for an NJPW star to face him, showing off a "one-in-a-kind" tie that the promotion had given him during his time working for them, and said when Fletcher was done with whichever talent they send, he will choke them with said tie.