AEW Reportedly Re-Signs TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher To Multi-Year 'Big Money Deal'

Kyle Fletcher has been one of All Elite Wrestling's fastest rising stars over the past year, with his recent AEW TNT Championship win over Dustin Rhodes being just the latest in a long line of big moments for "The Protostar." Now it seems that AEW fans will be able to see the rise of the Australian star for many more years as the current TNT Champion has put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that Fletcher had quietly agreed a long-term, multi-year deal with AEW back in the spring. The deal is reportedly considered to be a big money deal in relation to Fletcher's age of 26, and that company President and CEO Tony Khan sees Fletcher as a big part of AEW's future, and will likely be a major player for AEW moving forward. The exact length and worth of the deal has not yet been revealed, but "The Protostar" did use a representative to negotiate the contract in order to get the best deal for himself.

The news was revealed just after Fletcher made his first defense of the AEW TNT Championship on the August 9 edition of "AEW Collision" against Tomohiro Ishii, before demanding New Japan Pro Wrestling to send one of their top stars to face him for his title at Forbidden Door on August 24. Fletcher's meteoric rise through AEW began in 2024 when after failing to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships with Will Ospreay, Fletcher turned heel by attacking Ospreay at the WrestleDream pay-per-view that October, beginning a feud with the "Aerial Assassin" in the process. Since then, he has dramatically changed his look, earned the most league points in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament, and after dethroning Rhodes in a brutal street fight to win the TNT Championship, things are only looking up for "The Protostar."