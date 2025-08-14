Paul Heyman Comments On Goldberg Being Upset About WWE SNME Retirement Match

Following his retirement match against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has mixed emotions. On one hand, he enjoyed working with "The Ring General," whom he considered to be a class act. Elsewhere, he remains "pissed off" about the abrupt ending of his farewell speech that took place after his loss. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently addressed the latter while appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I have been the liaison for Brock Lesnar. I've been the liaison for Roman Reigns. I've been half of the liaison ... for CM Punk. He had no problem handling it. He didn't require as much of a buffer as some of these other people like to have. I've been a liaison for Ronda Rousey. I've been a liaison for Goldberg. These are personalities that have very, very strong opinions and very, very high expectations," Heyman said. "Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations in WWE, and in Bill Goldberg's mind, they weren't met.

"I am not going to sit here and tell you Bill Goldberg was wrong. I'm not going to tell you WWE was wrong. I tell you this is how Bill Goldberg felt, and he's not shy letting people know how he feels. I'm not surprised. It's Bill. This is how he feels and he's going to let you know about it."

While WWE likely didn't cut him off from the SNME broadcast on purpose, Goldberg does think that they didn't properly prepare for his departing speech and the potential time limitations surrounding it. He additionally raised his belief that WWE likely would not have done the same thing to big names such as The Undertaker or John Cena.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.