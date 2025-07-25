It's been nearly two weeks since Goldberg's final curtain call where he competed in the ring for the last time in his 28-year career. And what better way to go out than to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held currently by a domineering force in the industry, "The Ring General" GUNTHER. Although there were some things that went haywire leading up to and at his retirement match, according to the former two-time WWE Universal Champion, the attention to detail, behavior, and demeanor of his opponent may have been intimidating on-screen, but backstage, Goldberg has nothing but the utmost respect for his final adversary.

"GUNTHER stayed 30 minutes to an hour afterwards, after I was talking to all my friends...We had a room in the back. That kid's got class," the Hall of Famer praised during his interview on "CarCast." "I can't say enough good things about him, and hopefully his future is filled with nothing but awesome stuff...I couldn't have asked for a better dance partner...no question."

Before cementing his second reign as the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER was already a history maker and breaker leading up his comprised role now. It all started in 2019, when GUNTHER ruled the European scene with an iron fist on the "WWE NXT UK" brand, and carried a never duplicated 870-day reign as the United Kingdom Champion. Then, after making his way across the pond, he continued his reign of terror by surpassing Pedro Morales's unobtainable reign as the WWE Intercontinental Championship from 617 days (two-time reign) to 666 days (single run). To say GUNTHER's career is "filled with nothing but awesome stuff" is an understatement. Greatness has and will continue to knock on "The Ring General's" door, so long as he keeps answering it.

